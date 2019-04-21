Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
John A. Villardi III Obituary
John A. Villardi III, 91, of Palm City, FL and formerly of Plainville, CT, passed away on Sat. April 13, 2019. John was born in Bristol, and was son to the late John A. II and Margueritte (Palin) Villardi. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. John was also owner and operator of Villardi Plumbing in Plainville for 54 years and after retirement, moved to Florida and worked as a bridge tender. He is survived by his wife, Shela Villardi and extended family.
Services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 90 Broad St., followed by burial with military honors in St. Joseph Cemetery, all in Plainville. For directions or online messages, please visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019
