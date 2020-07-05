Our beloved John Arthur, son of the late Jesse Carter McCoy and Homer Walden Sr. departed from us on Sunday June 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Gregory McCoy. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings Homer Walden Jr., Kelvin Walden, Sharon Walden, Gretchen Walden-Closs, his sons John Arthur Walden Jr. and Tyron Dawson. His loving nieces, April Broome (Samuel), Theresa Walden, and Crystal Harrigan (Elson), his nephew Justin Wright-Boiling, his special friends Charlie Belle, Lorraine Gilbert-Walden, and Gail Dawson, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and many loving friends. Celebration of life service will take on Tuesday, July 07, 2020 at 11:00 am, with visitation prior to beginning at 10:00 am at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, CT



