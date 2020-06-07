John A. Wojtowicz of Goodyear, Arizona, formerly of Cheshire, Connecticut and Niagara Falls, New York passed away May 19, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1926 in Niagara Falls, New York to the late Jan and Aniela (Swiatek) Wojtowicz. When he was ten years old he spent several years in an orphanage during the Great Depression and later went to live with his aunt and uncle, Stella and Iggy Wojtowicz. He graduated from Trott Vocational High School in 1945. He earned his B.S. degree in Chemistry from the University of Buffalo and his M.A. degree in Chemistry from Niagara University. He worked for 11 years as a Laboratory Technician at DuPont in Niagara Falls. After serving in the Army for two years, he was hired by the Olin Corporation in Niagara Falls as a Research Chemist. In 1959 he was transferred to the Olin Research Laboratory in New Haven, Connecticut where he worked as a Senior Research Chemist until his retirement in 1991. His work at Olin resulted in 56 U.S. patents, as well as numerous foreign patents on new processes and products. He presented papers at national meetings of the American Chemical Society, authored fifty journal articles, wrote six chapters in the Kirk-Othmer Encyclopedia of Chemical Technology published by John Wiley, and authored The Chemistry and Treatment of Swimming Pool and Spa Water. Since retiring from the Olin Corporation he worked as a consultant for various companies and served as an expert witness in the area of product liability in the chemical industry. He spent his retirement in Arizona and enjoyed competing in the World Senior Games in Utah and Arizona Senior Olympics. He was also a big sports fan especially of Notre Dame football. He leaves his three children, daughter Carrie and her husband Brian Zack of Plainville, CT, son Chris and his wife Liz Wojtowicz of Bonsall, CA, and Jan Francis of Canton, CT, along with seven grandchildren of whom he was so proud, Lauren Wehrli, Stephanie Melo, Rachel Puleo, Scott Wojtowicz, Emily Francis, Katie Francis, and Benjamin Francis, as well as three great granddaughters. He leaves a brother Benjamin and and his wife Clara Wojtowicz of Lewiston, NY, and sister-in-law Paola Wojtowicz of Niagara Falls, godchildren Lynn Gorczynski and Todd Wojtowicz, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Lottie (Frank) Deuro, Stella (Walter) Rutkowski, Sophie (Walter) Szwajda, Florence (Raymond) Placek, Alfreda Wojtowicz, and Janina Wojtowicz; brothers Chester Wojtowicz, Zygfred (Gladys) Wojtowicz, Alfred Wojtowicz. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to: Town of Niagara Lions Club, c/o Robert Shively, 1930 Saunders Settlement Rd, Niagara Falls, NY, 14304.



