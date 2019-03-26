Home

John Adamowicz Obituary
John Adamowicz, 65, of Cromwell, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 23, 2019. His funeral service will begin on Friday, Mar. 29, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 48 Cottage Street, East Berlin. He will be laid to rest in Wilcox Cemetery, East Berlin. Memorial donations may be made to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, Hartford Hospital, ATTN: Fund Development, P. O. 5037, Hartford, CT 06102. John's complete obituary will appear in tomorrow's newspaper.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2019
