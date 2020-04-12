|
John Allen Spector (4/1/20) John was born on November 2, 1930 to Mary (Crawford) Spector and Dr. Nathan Spector. He was the second of their five children: Sally, John, Mary, Naomi, and Barney. From his teens onward he was involved with theater and music, first with the Fairview Players' performing American comedies and Shakespearean tragedies, and later with lead roles in works of Brecht and Gilbert and Sullivan. He was active for many years with local theater groups across Connecticut (most recently with the Windham Theatre Guild), and played Henry Higgins, The Music Man and other roles with gusto and great joy. His love and knowledge of Italian opera was a major theme throughout his life. He was very proud of his Jewish and Irish heritage. John took great pleasure in horses and raised beautiful Morgans for many years with his wife, Linda, and son, Matthew, in Windham Center. John was a very smart man, the result of a lifetime of reading, listening and thinking. With his fine mind and gifts for logic and wit, John flew through Natchaug Grammar School, Windham High School, Syracuse University and then law school at Boston University. John practiced law for over 40 years, first with his brilliant mentor William Krug and then independently, including pleading several cases before the CT Supreme Court. It may be that his years treading the boards honed his skill in making cases in the courtroom. John was most at home sitting at a poker table. He loved the challenge and rarely met anyone even nearly his equal. Above all, John had an innate ability to make life inspirational and meaningful. He had a profound influence on his extended family as well as a collection of close friends, most especially, his VVBB, Tim Smith. He will be remembered for his mind, his charm, and his beautiful baritone voice. His was a life of much accomplishment and shared happiness. John will be missed and will never be forgotten. John leaves behind his wife of nearly 52 years, Linda (Aldridge) Spector of Las Vegas, (where they made their home in the sunshine for the last several years). He also leaves his daughter Jennifer of Lebanon, his son Matthew of Honolulu and many loving relatives and friends. His first wife, Mary (Baldwin) Spector and their son Thomas predeceased him.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020