John Anthony Papa
1959 - 2020
John Anthony Papa, 61 yrs. old, passed away Friday May 1st 2020, after a long battle with leukemia. He was born in Hartford, Ct. on January 6th 1959. John was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Josephine Papa. John is survived by his sister Sally King, brother in law Scott King, sister Linda Trudeau, brother in law Peter Trudeau, niece Erica King (fiancé Mike), nephews, Scott King (wife Miriam), Nick Trudeau, Jason Trudeau (wife Kristen), great nieces and nephews, Gianni, Rylee, Mason, Cameron, Avery, Asher, Isabella, Ronin & Luciano. Best friend from high school, Gary Sokaitis, who spent countless hours through the years visiting from Virginia, sometimes with family and always checking by phone to see how Johnny was doing, reminiscing with him about their teenage yrs. John loved watching the Miami Dolphins (his favorite team) on tv, going to the beach & swimming. He will always be remembered to be a fun loving, thoughtful, great sense of humor with comedic timing. He also had a beautiful smile & soulful eyes. He will be greatly missed. Sincere thanks go to the wonderful staff, nurses, CNA's caring for Johnny at Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill, Ct. Services will be private with a memorial service to be held at a future date.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
My Uncle Johnny had the sweetest smile and spirit. His laugh was contagious. He will be greatly missed. God gained a beautiful soul!
Erica
Family
May 5, 2020
He was a fun loving person. He was a great cousin but good friend too
Margaret
Family
