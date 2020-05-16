John Anthony Vernale of Farmington passed away of natural causes on May 2, 2020 at the John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. He was 95 years old. John was predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years, Sally (Iacino) Vernale. He was born in New Britain on October 5, 1924 to the late Anthony and Concetta Vernale. He joined the Navy when he was 17 and was a World War II Veteran who served at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. John worked many years for Pratt & Whitney and Mallory Industries. In 1960, John moved to Farmington where he built his first house with his father-in-law, the late Joseph Iacino, and his brother-in-law, the late James McCarthy. There he and Sally raised their four children and lived the rest of their lives. John always had a smile for you and he enjoyed a funny story. He loved to dance the Lindy with Sally and he loved to sing to his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. John is survived by his children Anthony Vernale, Lorraine Mielec and her husband Antonio, Joseph Vernale and his wife Carol, and John Vernale and his wife Maureen; his grandchildren: Rachel Sweeney and her husband Matthew, Lucas Vernale, James Vernale and his wife Denise, Antoni Mielec and his wife Jennifer, and Jonathan Mielec; as well as his great grandchildren Jaiden Vernale, Hailey Vernale and Shiloh Sweeney, Cayden Mielec, Nathan Mielec and Miya Mielec. He also is survived by his sister-in-law, Josephine McCarthy and many beloved nieces and nephews. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. At 92 years of age he dedicated his life and became a baptized Jehovah's Witness, enjoying telling others about the hope he learned from the Bible. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a memorial talk will be given in his honor over Zoom on Saturday May 16, 2020.



