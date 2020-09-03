John "Fred" Audette, 73, beloved husband of Kathleen (O'Brien) Audette, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born March 31, 1947 in Hartford, son of the late Joseph Raymond & Doris M. (Sampica) Audette. He was raised in Manchester, attending St. James and East Catholic schools before receiving his masters in teaching from Central Connecticut State University in 1969. That same year, Fred began his 35-year career as a teacher in the Bolton School System. "Mr. A" taught history, geography and social studies at high school and junior high levels. In addition to his years enriching thousands of young Bolton students, Fred was proud of his long career as a Connecticut State Marshall for Tolland County. Fred's other passions included detailing his restored 1966 Ford Mustang, tailgating at Army Football games, and cheering on the Red Sox and the Huskies. Fred is survived by his beloved wife Kathy and four children: Joseph Audette and his fiancé Jennifer Li of San Francisco, CA, Corry Johnson and her husband Daniel of Phoenix, AZ, Alexis Pleva of Vernon, and Samuel Pleva and his wife Ashley of Somers; seven grandchildren Benjamin, Andrew, & Gideon Johnson, Mikai Sherman, Elijah, Aria, & Addison Pleva; five siblings Michael Audette and his wife Jeanine, Charles Audette and his wife Karen, Janet Bodeman and her husband Charles, Suzanne Jackson, and Diane Sullivan and her husband John; former spouse Louise Audette, mother to Corry and Joseph. Besides both parents he was predeceased by a brother-in-law Ralph Jackson, a brother Joseph, and nieces Laura and Kimbra. Funeral Services will be private on Saturday, September 5th 2020 at 11:00AM and streamed @ facebook.com/TierneyFuneralHome
. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced once social gatherings no longer carry risk. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the newly established Fred Audette Memorial Scholarship by donating to boltonscholarshipfund.org
. John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of arrangements. For condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com