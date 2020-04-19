|
|
John B. Ahrens, known as Jack, formerly of Duxbury and Orleans, MA, and Suffield, CT, passed away peacefully in Newton, MA on Friday, April 10 at the age of 96. The cause of death was COVID-19. With the help of generous caregivers, Jack's children, grandchildren and great grandchild were constantly by his side via phone calls and video chats, even while physically separated. Born in Hartford, CT in 1923, son of Bernhard and Mary Ahrens, younger brother to Leavitt, and older brother to Loomis and Gilbert, Jack grew up in Suffield, CT surrounded by family, even combining households with his Uncle Art in the early years of the Great Depression. He attended the Junior School of Suffield Academy followed by Westminster School in Simsbury, CT. Jack signed up for the Navy ROTC right after Pearl Harbor and went on to complete an undergraduate degree in Engineering from Yale in a mere two years and five months, joining the Navy as an officer early in 1944. Jack fought on both fronts in World War II. As a ballistics officer on the USS Arkansas, he and his fellow sailors participated in the D-Day operations for the invasions of Normandy and Southern France and then joined the naval assault forces for the invasion of Iwo Jima, and, finally, the battle of Okinawa, the last major battle of World War II. Jack was a lifelong pacifist and struggled with the dilemma of participating in violent combat, ultimately putting his "beliefs on the shelf" in the name of fighting a greater evil. He rarely spoke of his experience in World War II until writing his three-part memoir, One Man's Journey, several decades later. Jack married the love of his life, Lois Welch Ahrens, in 1950. They moved frequently for Jack's graduate degrees: first a Masters in Engineering, and then a Doctorate in Psychology from Columbia University. In his own words, "in engineering, it's how things work, and in psychology, it's how people work." They eventually settled in Suffield, CT with their four children, and Jack ran his own practice focused on industrial and vocational psychology. Jack and Lois later retired to Cape Cod in 1987, where they built their dream home on the town cove in Orleans. Their house was the summer gathering place for their children, grandchildren and extended family, filled with lobster dinners, clamming expeditions, and trips to the beach. Jack is survived by a large family, including his children, Kimberly Mayer, Beth Yourgrau, Tracy Ahrens and John Ahrens, along with their spouses, Paul Mayer, Tuggelin Yourgrau, Jay Koplove, Rhonda Ahrens; his grandchildren (to whom he is "Bop Bop"), Ashley Mayer, Jackie Blum, David Yourgrau, Sarah Yourgrau, Matthew Baker, Molly Baker, Jack Ahrens and Sydney Ahrens; and his great grandchild, Hunter Blum. He rejoins his spirited and beautiful wife, Lois, who passed in 2017. Jack was the family patriarch in the very best sense, and he leaves behind an incredible legacy of intelligence, kindness and optimism. He was a selfless leader, guided by his deep faith, a commitment to family, and a curiosity about the world. Jack loved travel, and was happiest when in nature, whether hiking, camping or sailing. He identified with dolphins most of all, and would joke that he planned to come back as one. We'll see you in the ocean, Bop Bop. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020