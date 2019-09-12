Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Givens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John B. Givens


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John B. Givens Obituary
John Bunyon Givens (86 years old), fondly known as "Pete," was born on December 29, 1932, in Americus, GA, and passed away as the sun rose on Friday, September 6, 2019. Pete was a retiree from the West Hartford Sanitation Department, and also the City of Hartford Health Department. Pete is survived by his wife, Eartha Givens (Windsor, CT), and five sons - Christy Givens (Hartford, CT), Lambert Givens (Juliette) (Avon, CT), Steven Givens (Hartford, CT), John A. Givens (Michelle) (West Hartford, CT), and Jonathan Givens (Atlanta, GA) - and one loving daughter, Kimberly Henry (Lloyd) (Hartford, CT). Pete was preceded in death by his sons, Anthony Givens and Harold Givens, his brother, James Givens, and his two sisters, Nancy Davis and Zereeal Posey. He will be greatly missed by a host of nieces, nephews, grand and great grandchildren, and many friends. The service for Pete will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd., South Windsor, CT 06074. The viewing will be at 10:00 A.M., and the service will be held at 11:00 A.M.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now