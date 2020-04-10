|
|
John B. Hartan, 88, of Kensington, husband of Agnes (Benjamin) Hartan, passed away peacefully Monday (April 6, 2020). Born in New Britain, John is a graduate of New Britain High School and received his Bachelor of Science and his Masters of Education from the University of Hartford. A US Air Force veteran, John served during the Korean Conflict. He was employed at the Department of Labor for 10 years until working at E.C. Goodwin Technical School as a Guidance Counselor for 24 years, retiring from State Service in 1992. While at E.C. Goodwin Technical School, John was the Head Golf Coach for many years and truly loved the game. He hit his 1st hole-in-one in 1978 and his 2nd in 1994. John was a former member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Britain; was a member of the Timberlin Golf Course; and was a lifetime member of CIAC Connecticut High School Coaches Association. John enjoyed the company of his high school buddies and met once a month for breakfast. He would also meet his friends from E.C. Goodwin for lunch once a week, and played golf with his golf partners every week. Besides his wife Agnes, he leaves two sons, Keith Hartan of Salem, MA; and Scott Hartan and his wife Jennifer of Berlin; two grandchildren, Jack and Samantha Hartan; several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by a brother, Sam Hartan. Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. Burial with military honors will be in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ryan Lee Foundation, 103 Peter Pawley Row, Berlin, CT 06037. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020