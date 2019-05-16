John B. Scollo, 87 long time East Hartford resident passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at home. He was married to the late Luella G. Scollo. Born July 14, 1931 in Hartford CT. John was a 1953 graduate of Glastonbury High School. He served in the Army, received an Associate Degree from The Ratcliffe School of Agriculture at The University of Connecticut John was employed by Agway Inc. and retired in 1992. He was a competitive weightlifter and roller skater for over 50 years. John enjoyed skating with his wife Luella competing in figures, dance, pairs and fours. John and his wife were members of the Middletown Skating Club for 40 years and most recently The Ron-A-Roll Skate club in Vernon. John was also an avid gardener and enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers. John is survived by a son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Beverly Scollo of Dry Fork, VA and daughter Janet Scollo of East Hartford, four grandchildren Ryan Perry of East Hartford, Campbell, Harper, and Emerson Scollo, all of Dry Fork, VA, sister Lillian Ryan of Sun City, AZ, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Richard Mourey of East Hartford, CT, brother and sister-in-law William and Joan Scollo of Nobleboro ME, he also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews; and many roller skating friends from all over. Predeceased by his wife Luella G. Scollo and his brother Richard Scollo. Calling hours will be Friday May 17, 2019 5:30-8:00 pm and Saturday 9:30-10 am with a funeral service commencing at 10am at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave. East Hartford. Burial will immediately follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Ave. Hartford. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in the memory of John be made to the Ron-A-Roll Artistic Skating Club, to benefit the club and the Wednesday evening Artistic Session. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.NewkirkandWhitney.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019