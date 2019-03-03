Home

Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
John Bradley "Brad" Dempsey Obituary
John Bradley Dempsey, of West Hartford died peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was the husband of Marie (Crafa) Dempsey. John was born on November 16, 1944 in Hartford, CT to Dorothy Aldrich and John Dempsey. John graduated from Hartford High and was employed by the City of Hartford Fire Department for 33 years and then served as a security guard at Sedgwick Middle School. He was honorably discharged from the Navy after serving in the Vietnam War. Mr. Dempsey's hobbies included golf, bowling and reading. In addition, he volunteered as both a coach and referee for the West Hartford Boys Basketball League. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Susan Green. He is survived by his wife, Marie Dempsey, his daughters Melissa Dempsey and her husband Daniel Weiner, and Andrea Vargas and her husband Carlos Vargas, grandchildren Emma, Paige, Charlie, and Kate, and niece Kelly Green. In addition to his immediate family Mr. Dempsey is survived by his sister-in-law Victoria Crafa, brother-in law Andrew Crafa, his wife Natalie Crafa and their sons Aaron and Ryan Crafa. Further, Mr. Dempsey leaves behind best friends Frank D'Annolfo, Billy Tummillo, and Robert Rowlson.Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: , National Direct Response Headquarters 1200 Nosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI, 54016. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019
