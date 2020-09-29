John Brian Bowen, 64, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 in Farmington, CT surrounded by his close family. He was a loving husband to his wife Debbie, and a role model and teacher to his son Patrick and daughter Casey, as well as a cherished son, beloved brother and uncle. He was a fearless nautical navigator of the Long Island Sound during memorable summers spent in Mystic, an avid Boston Red Sox fan (through thick and thin), and an engaged listener who was always ready to provide thoughtful encouragement and advice. Born on December 20, 1955 in New Haven, CT and raised in Milford, John developed a passion for all things nautical and often recalled the many different used boats he bought and fixed during his youth. In addition to these projects, John fondly remembered his first jobs including being a dock boy at the Milford Yacht Club, a water ski instructor, and working at Nesbits, a local country store. Upon graduating from high school, John took his academic pursuits to the University of Connecticut where he majored in Accounting. While there, he had numerous jobs which included serving as an RA, a switchboard operator and a school linen service representative, memories he frequently reminisced about. After UConn, John was employed by Arthur Andersen where he obtained his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license, followed by his position as Executive Vice President at Loos & Co., Inc. After leaving Loos, he was employed at the Robert E. Morris Company for over 30 years where he held the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. A believer in the phrase, "If you love your job, you'll never work a day in your life" John valued his time at the Robert E. Morris Company. However, his most prized positions were as a father and a husband. In addition to his wife and children, John is survived by his siblings Richard, Robert, Jeffrey, Susan, and Jo-Ann, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents William and Constance Gaye Bowen. Although John spent 32 years battling Multiple Sclerosis he never let it get in the way of living his life to the fullest, which was truly an inspiration to those who were fortunate enough to know him. Donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in his memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store