Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Harrity
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Buchanan Harrity

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Buchanan Harrity In Memoriam
So missed. So loved. Excerpt from "Walk With Me" by John Harrity https://youtu.be/Sixi0PV1uBI I'd like to grab this whole city by its chimney handles and skyscrapers, rip them up, their copper plumbing dangling beneath dripping water like roots sling them over my back, a knapsack of architecture and carry them out of here. ... I will replant it under untainted skies in fresh soil with good nutrients for growing and tend to it every morning until one distant sunrise the pipes will stretch and bend around rocks to some new underground river. www.celebratejohnharrity.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -