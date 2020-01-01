Home

John C. Broadwell


1936 - 2019
Born 1-5-36, Us Navy - Radar man He went to University of Hartford, He was a member Elks lodge and sons of Italy. He worked for Royal typewriter and was Vice President of manufacturing at Spencer Turbine- Windsor, Ct. Jack Coached youth baseball & football and a handicapped basketball team for 5 years. He and Josie moved to Jupiter, Florida in 1998. He leaves wife Josephine and 3 sons Mark, Brian and Gary Broadwell (wife Pamela) He has 5 grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren, also leaves his sister Kay Tefft and her husband Robert of West Hartford and a brother-in-law Paul Giansiracusa of South Windsor and several nieces and nephews. He was a season ticket holder for the Hartford Whalers and an avid UConn women's basketball fan as well as Yankee, NY Giants fan and Boston Celtics. Funeral services at Taylor and Modeen on Center Street in Jupiter Florida. Donations to the Special Olympics in the name of Jack's son Mark.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
