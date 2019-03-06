Resources More Obituaries for JOHN BUTLER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOHN C. "TODD" BUTLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers John "Todd" Butler, 88, of Manchester, formerly of South Windsor and East Hartford, passed away March 3, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Muscatine, Iowa, on December 9, 1930, he was the son of the late John and Elizabeth Butler. He moved to East Hartford, Connecticut in 1938 and graduated from East Hartford High School, class of 1948. John was a legendary basketball player of his time. He was Captain of the East Hartford High School team of 1947-48 seasons, and one of the best pure shooting players ever to be developed in EH history. He went on to play for Alderson-Broaddus College in West Virginia and later played with the famous Burnside Eagles. He played for the top-ranked, semi-pro Explorers team and powerful Hamilton Props of Windsor Locks. Both the Explorers and Hamilton Props played against the best competition the state had to offer at the time. John was an overall wealth of knowledge, but his love of sports far outweighed all other interests. He could tell you statistics for any given sport from high school to professional level. John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in 1952-53. After his discharge, he was employed by Hamilton Standard and left to become a life insurance salesman. He received his Chartered Life Underwriter designation and was a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. He wrote several sales articles, trained new agents and later founded the John C Butler Agency. He later became Vice President for American Mutual Insurance Company. He is survived by his son, John Butler of Kennesaw, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Raymond LaFond of Manchester, CT; 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; sisters, MaryBeth Scott of Elm Grove WI and Libby Butler of Brookfield, WI; sister-in-law, Jean Barone of South Windsor, CT and several nieces, nephews and friends; including his confidant Sal Marci of Rocky Hill, CT.John was predeceased by his wife and the love of his life of 66-years, Christine Barone Butler. Those who knew John, know he hated being fussed over and would rather give than receive. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor John's character, we ask that all who wish, make a donation in his name to a .





