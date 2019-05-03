John Charles Duchon, 75, of Marlborough, beloved husband of Marilyn (Meyer) Duchon died Tuesday April 30th at Middlesex Hospital. Born May 24, 1943 in Shamokin, PA he was the son of the late John and Loise (Lantz) Duchon. John had worked as a Physical Education Teacher for the Hartford School System until his retirement in 2007. John was an active member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in East Hampton and was active in the Marlborough Youth Athletic League for many years. Besides his wife John is survived by his son Scott Duchon (Heather) of Marlborough, four daughters Jennifer D'Alessandro (Ron) of FL, Kerrie Totten (Shane) of WA, Nicole Swercewski (Robert) of Beacon Falls, Michelle Duchon of Danbury, a son-in-law Josh Parmalee of Marlborough, a brother David Duchon and his wife Jennifer Comer of MD, nine grandchildren Zack, Martin, Nathan, Kale, John, Kayla, Dylan, J.J., and Jacob. He was predeceased by his sister Jackie. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St East Hampton on Tuesday May 7th from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday May 8th at 11:00AM in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in East Hampton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to ALGSA in honor of John's grandson warrior Dylan Totten who suffers from Alagille Syndrome. To make a donation go to [email protected] or send to Alagille Syndrome Alliance P.O. Box 22 Collierville, TN 38027. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 3, 2019