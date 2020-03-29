Home

John Gordona
John C. Gordona


1949 - 2020
John C. Gordona Obituary
John C. Gordona passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 70. Born to Margaret Halliday Gordona and John H. Gordona of Kensington. John was their beloved only child. He was a dedicated worker beginning at Food Mart rising to store manager. He started multiple businesses throughout his life. John served as a transportation office supervisor towards the end of his career. He was a civic-minded person who volunteered his time as an EMT for the Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance for over 15 years. John is survived by his wife, Linda Hodson Gordona, his ex-wife, Leslie-Ann Boyd, his son John D. Gordona and wife Amy Gordona, daughter Megan Bennett and husband Kenneth Bennett, and son Ian Gordona and his wife Dr. Jennifer Gordona. John's legacy is carried on by his granddaughters; Jordan Bennett, Lauren Bennett, Madelyn Gordona, and Mackenzie Gordona. John's family is eternally grateful to the medical staff who took care of him. Due to COVID19 circumstances, burial will be a private ceremony with immediate family only. A celebration of life memorial will be held at Brooklawn Funeral Home when loved ones can come together safely.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020
