Wethersfield CT- John C Lepper 82 died at Hartford Hospital, May 26, 2020. He has born in Burlington, VT Feb. 7, 1938, the son of William T Lepper and Mildred Sisson Lepper John was a dedicated SGM retired from the US Army. He was involved in the Farm Bureau, the NRA, tree preservation, gardening, modeling, cross country skiing, kayaking, town affairs and charities. He is survived by his loving niece Deborah L Carter and her husband Robert, a nephew James W Lepper and a niece Lorinda L. Sawyer. He was close to several cousins, Jane Bristol, Richard & Sally Bailey, Sue, Bill & Bob Struzenski and Mark Bailey. A graveside military service will be set at a later date. He will rest alongside his brother Willard "Bud" Lepper in Blue Hill, Maine.



