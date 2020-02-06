Home

Major John C. (USA, Ret.) Neamtz


1927 - 2020
Major John C. Neamtz, USA, (Ret.), 92, of Avon, formerly of Camp Hill, PA, widower of Elizabeth (Nichols) Neamtz and Mary (Giornesto) Neamtz, passed away peacefully Monday, February 3rd, 2020. Born December 17th, 1927 in Indianapolis, IN, son of the late Charles and Mamie (Darlington) Neamtz. John entered the Army program at Ohio State University (ASTRP) in 1944 and was called to active duty on his 18th birthday in 1945. He served in the Army until his retirement in January of 1966 with honors. During this Army career, he became an aviator pilot in 1956 and flew for both fixed wing and helicopters through his military retirement. In February of 1966, John became a test pilot for the DOD (Department of Defense) and flew until 1980. Then served as director of the Naval Defense Supply Depot in Mechanicsburg, PA (as a civil servant) until his full retirement in January of 1989. His total military flying time was over 17,000 hours. John is survived by his son, J. Steven Neamtz and his wife Rosemary P. Neamtz and grandchildren, Kendall and Morgan Neamtz all of Avon, CT. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday, February 8th at 1:00pm in the Church of St. Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2020
