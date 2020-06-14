John C. "JP" Parry, 65, husband of Rita Decker Parry of Wethersfield and Englewood, FL, passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2020. He was born in Greenfield, MA, son of the late Ralph and Karen(Smith) Parry. JP grew up ,Hatfield, MA, and graduated from Smith Academy in 1972 and UMass Amherst in 1976. Prior to his retirement JP spent a good part of his career at Veritas/Symantec where he rose from District Manager to Vice President of Global Accounts. Everyone who worked for and with him during that time considered him a mentor and a leader with a brilliant business mind and a willingness to help. He was generous with his time and talents, whether it be teaching someone how to rebuild a car, fix a house or discuss your next tech purchase. John loved the holidays, often hosting large gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas where he would show off his carving skills and go overboard with decorations. Besides Rita, he will lovingly be remembered by his children, Chris Parry of Plymouth, MA, Steven Parry of Hartford, Elysia Neffinger of Kent and Michael Sisko of Wethersfield, his grandson Asher Neffinger as well as his sister, brothers, sister-In-laws, brother-in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Thomas Decker Sisko. A celebration of JP's life will be held at a later date. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences,please visit Farleysullivan.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.