John C. Shea, 78, of Cromwell, passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. John was a kind, generous man who always put the needs of others before his own. He was a member of the first graduating class of Cromwell High School 1959, and then went on to study at Bryant University. John worked tirelessly over 50 years as a Retail Supervisor, most notably with Roberts Associates. He served his community by volunteering his time to the local chapter of the Lion's Club. He made memories with his family and friends on Caribbean cruises and spent several winter weeks walking the beaches in Florida and enjoying his favorite Grouper sandwiches. He was a faithful fan to his "UCONN girls" and looked forward to spring each year when he could cheer on his Boston Red Sox team! He was a shrewd card player and spent countless hours dealing the cards at a regular game with extended family. It is during these times that those he cared for felt his warmth, good-natured spirit and his sense of humor. John was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Mary (Heslin) Shea, his oldest brother, Charles Shea Jr., and his beloved stepdaughter, Susan Franklin. He is survived by his brother Robert Shea, sister-in-law Elizabeth Shea, step son David Franklin, and his much-loved step grandson, Joseph Franklin. He also leaves behind his longtime friend, Alicia DeMartino and numerous nieces and nephews. In keeping with John's caring spirit, the family asks that all who knew him make a donation to the world by exhibiting kindness and compassion, not only during this unprecedented time but always. A private graveside service will be held in Rose Hill Memorial Park. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
