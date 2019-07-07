John Cameron Docherty, 76, of Ellington, formerly of Manchester, beloved husband of Kathleen (Kildish) Docherty, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born in Westerly, RI on December 16, 1942; son of the late James and Elsie (Cameron) Docherty. John grew up in Rhode Island and after graduating from Chariho High School, joinedthe United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. After 5 years of working at Pratt & Whitney, John was hired by Roger Loeb as the IT Manager for Allan S. Goodman. He was a loyal and dedicated employee for 38 years. After retiring, John enjoyed spending time with his best golf buddies, Ed, Lin and Russ, traveling and exploring his Scottish heritage and genealogy. But most of all, he loved being Poppy, to his grandson,Jase. The inseparable duo shared a special bond and went on countless adventures together. John is survived by his loving wife Kathy of 52 years and two daughters, Colleen Docherty of Bristol and Jennifer Docherty of Ellington; a grandson, Jase Docherty; a sister Carol Vars of Texas; and his surrogate parents, David and Evelyn Cundy. Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis,TN 38105or the . Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019