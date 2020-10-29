John Carmen Lombardi, 79, of Windsor, beloved husband of 54 years to Louise G. (Leger) Lombardi, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. John was born April 21, 1941 in Hartford, but lived in Windsor all of his life. As a proud member of the community, John owned and operated JCL Landscaping/Florist for 50 years before retiring in 2015. He was a devoted member of the Windsor Lion's Club, Chamber of Commerce, and in his younger years an active volunteer firefighter. John was the recipient of the Jerry Hallas Memorial Award honoring his many years of service in the Windsor community. His love for Windsor resonated in all he did. He was a generous man, with many one-liners and an infectious smile. John's greatest love was being a grandfather. He lived for his grandchildren who were his pride and joy. In addition to his wife Louise, he is survived by his three sons and their wives, Anthony (Nicole) Lombardi, Jonathan (Mariah) Lombardi and Nicholas (Carissa) Lombardi; eight grandchildren, Colby, Julia, Makayla, Brooke, Gavin, Conrad, Fiona and Van Lombardi; his brothers, Albert (Tammy) Lombardi, Peter (Nancy) Lombardi, and Paul (Albert) Lombardi; his sisters-in-law Carol(Jim) Covensky, Joanie (Jim) Reiss and brother-in-law Don (Sue) LeBlanc, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Mario and Adele (Deresienski) Lombardi and brother Tom Lombardi. Funeral services are private. The service will be web streamed on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM, to view please go to this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/93362305
