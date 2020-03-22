Home

John Casimir, 85, of Hartford, beloved husband of Julia (Altenor) Casimir, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Roseau, Dominica to the late Johnny and Melia Casimir, he lived most of his life in Hartford. John was a fun loving man who liked to enjoy life and spend time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Besides his wife Julia, he is survived by his daughter, Joan Harrigan and her husband Shane; his son, Johnson Casimir and his wife Viola; his sisters, Dorothy McCoy and Valentine John; his grandchildren, Julian Harrigan and Sheena Harrigan; and his great-grandchildren, Jahmeen Harrigan and Julian Harrigan, Jr. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020
