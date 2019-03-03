John P. Caval, Jr., 79, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at home under the tender loving care of Hospice with his loving wife, Lee and son Paul and daughter Cheryl by his side. He was born to John P. Caval and Olga (nee Demko) Caval in New Britain, CT. After graduating Portsmouth Priory in 1958, John attended University of Connecticut and went on to become President of Caval Tool and Machine Company. In 1983 the company received an award for National Small Business Subcontractor, considered to be among the most prestigious honors to be bestowed upon small business concerns.John was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce in Newington, CT. He was a Medic in the U.S. Army National Guard. Some of his interests were flying his Cessna airplane, boating and fishing, and enjoying fine wines. John was also an avid reader and enjoyed Astronomy. John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Lee (nee Eisenhauer) Caval and his two children Paul Brian Caval and Cheryl Caval. He is also survived by his brother William Caval and his wife Linda and his sister Patrice Smart. John was predeceased by his sister Alexandra Bonafine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in loving memory of John can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997. A Celebration of John's life will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stuart Chapel of Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL 34997. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.Burial arrangements will be private. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary