John Christopher Tseka, Sr., 88, of Granby, beloved husband for 64 years of, Marjorie (Morgan) Tseka, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home after a short illness. Born in Boston, MA on July 13, 1932, son of the late Christopher Louis Tseka and Catherine Theresa (McKenna) Tseka, he moved to Hartford with his family as a young boy, attended Hartford Public Schools, and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School. After high school, John continued his education at the University of Connecticut where he studied Engineering. After two years, John enlisted in the US Army, and served during the Korean War. He was stationed in Okinowa, Japan and operated as a drafter, making maps for troop movements. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Hartford and took at position at Hamilton Standard and married his "Bride", the love of his life, and bought a home in East Granby. He later returned to college at the University of Hartford, to finish his degree and graduated on the Dean's List with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. John continued to work at the Hamilton Standard Division of UTC and retired in 1991 after 37 years of service as a Program Manager. John loved spending time with his co-workers and played in a baseball league and in the Hamilton Golf Club known as a the "Sand Duffers". John and Marge lived in East Granby for 35 yrs. and then moved on to Granby in 1991. John was a parishioner, a lector, and CYO Basketball coach at St. Bernard's Church in the Tariffville section of Simsbury. A longtime East Granby resident, he also served as President of the P.T.A., was a member of the East Granby Conservation Commission, and was a Board Member of Metacomet Homes. John's family was always first in his life. He taught his grandchildren to play croquet, swim, fish, clam, and enjoy the delicacies of the sea. In his spare time, John enjoyed pursuing his passion for oil base painting, woodworking, gardening, and keeping his lawn like a golf course with his John Deere Tractor. During his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed spending the entire summer at their vacation home in Rhode Island. He loved walking the beaches collecting buoys that had washed ashore and hanging them on the shed beside his home with his grandchildren. Besides his wife Marge, he leaves, two sons, John Teska, Jr. and his wife Laurie, and Thomas Teska and his wife Lisa; a daughter; the pride and joy of his life, his six grandchildren; a brother, Christopher Tseka, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Melbourne, FL; and two sisters, Mary Tseka of Melbourne, FL, and Jean Lawson of Ipswich, MA. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Finn. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Tariffville. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
