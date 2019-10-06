Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant View Café
452 South Rd./RT 83
Somers, CT
Jack Cosker of Cocoa, FL and formerly of Stoddard, NH died after a long battle of cancer on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Cosker; his two children, Cortney Cosker Sharpe and her husband Dan of Ellington, CT and Jason Cosker of Vernon, CT. His grandchildren that he cherished; Izaiah, Alyssa and Allana Castro-Vega of Ellington. He also leaves behind many devoted loving family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pleasant View Café, 452 South Rd./RT 83 Somers, CT 06071, October 12, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the or The .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
