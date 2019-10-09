Home

John Costanzo, 91 of Clearwater Florida died on October 3, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn New York to the late Joseph and Fannie Costanzo. John was a proud Veteran and served in the U.S. Navy. He then moved to Connecticut, married and retired to Clearwater Florida. He is survived by his loving wife Diane, daughters Doreen and Patty, 9 grandchildren, brother Joseph, sister Marie, nieces and nephews, Engels cousins, Filloramo family, Realmutto family, Diane's family and close friends. He is predeceased by brothers Salvatore, Victor and Richard, son Craig Pepin and niece Michelle Corey. John was a kind, loving man who will be missed.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 9, 2019
