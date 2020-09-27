John Coulter, 82, of Deep River, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband to Beverly Barlow Coulter for 59 years. Jack loved a good joke and always had one to share. He was an avid sailor who spent many weekends crossing Long Island Sound. He enjoyed travelling with his wife, visiting South Africa, Australia, and much of Europe. He was active at Deep River Congregational Church as a trustee and on the stewardship committee. Jack was born August 8, 1938 in Palmer, MA. He started his career as a draftsman with General Electric in Pittsfield and later worked for Stanley Works, Simon Container Machinery, and Paulson Training Programs. He is loved and will be missed by his wife, his sister, Elizabeth (Norbert) Fauteux, of Palmer, MA, his sons, Scott (Kathleen) Coulter, of Norwalk, and Todd (Kelly) Coulter of Southington, his daughter Kim (Dan) Gage of Millersville, MD, and grandchildren, Jessica, Jack, and Patrick Coulter; Ashley and Sarah Mafale; and Caroline, Annie, and Cate Gage. Donations may be made in his memory to Deep River Congregational Church or a charity of your choice
