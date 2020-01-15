Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John D'Onofrio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D'Onofrio


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D'Onofrio Obituary
John D'Onofrio, 87, of Hartford passed away at his home on Saturday January 11th surrounded by his loving family. John was born June 23, 1932 and raised in Hartford. He was the son of the late John D'Onofrio and Jennie (Nardone) D'Onofrio. John was a veteran of the US Army. Prior to his retirement, John was employed as a diesel mechanic for various companies, including White Trucking and Shepard Steel. John's entire life was devoted to caring for and supporting his family. He was the loving husband of Joan for 63 years. In addition to his wife, he will be greatly missed by sons Stephen D'Onofrio, Richard D'Onofrio and his wife Lisa, and daughters Lisa Eastman and her husband Boyd and Lori Roberge and her husband Guy, along with eight grandchildren; Matthew, Lauren, Ryan, Haley, Dominic, Amanda, Michael and Kara. He was the dedicated brother to Helen Schroeder. He was predeceased by sisters Sadie and Dolly D'Onofrio and brother-in-law George Schroeder. Funeral service will be at 12pm on Thursday January 16th at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St in Rocky Hill with burial following. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to or . Please share expressions of condolences, memories or photo tributes at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
Download Now