John D'Onofrio, 87, of Hartford passed away at his home on Saturday January 11th surrounded by his loving family. John was born June 23, 1932 and raised in Hartford. He was the son of the late John D'Onofrio and Jennie (Nardone) D'Onofrio. John was a veteran of the US Army. Prior to his retirement, John was employed as a diesel mechanic for various companies, including White Trucking and Shepard Steel. John's entire life was devoted to caring for and supporting his family. He was the loving husband of Joan for 63 years. In addition to his wife, he will be greatly missed by sons Stephen D'Onofrio, Richard D'Onofrio and his wife Lisa, and daughters Lisa Eastman and her husband Boyd and Lori Roberge and her husband Guy, along with eight grandchildren; Matthew, Lauren, Ryan, Haley, Dominic, Amanda, Michael and Kara. He was the dedicated brother to Helen Schroeder. He was predeceased by sisters Sadie and Dolly D'Onofrio and brother-in-law George Schroeder. Funeral service will be at 12pm on Thursday January 16th at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St in Rocky Hill with burial following. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to or . Please share expressions of condolences, memories or photo tributes at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 15, 2020