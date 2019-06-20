Home

First Church of Christ
2183 Main St
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of Christ
2183 Main St.
Glastonbury, CT
John D. Bickford


John D. Bickford Obituary
John D. Bickford, 62, of Glastonbury, CT died unexpectedly Monday June 17th, 2019 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. John was born June 1st, 1957 in Lewiston, Maine. Son of the late Charles W. and Jessie S. Bickford. John grew up in East Hartford, CT and attended East Hartford schools before moving to Glastonbury. John graduated from Porter & Chester Institute in Computer Electronics and was employed by Sonitrol Communications since 1983. In later years he worked as an independent contractor for them before starting his own company, Advance Telecom. John loved his children, working on cars with his son, cooking and enjoyed his home. He is survived by his son David C. Bickford of Hebron, CT, daughter Kristen E. Bickford of Glastonbury, CT, the mother of his children, Patricia A. Bickford of Glastonbury, CT, and his companion Jean Lord of Kingston, NY. He is also survived by Charles W. Bickford Jr. of Belfast, ME, Stephan G. Bickford of Dayton, OH, Donald G. Bickford of Palm Coast, FL, Elaine L. Bickford of Bolton, CT and a niece, nephews and several cousins in Maine. A memorial service will be held on Friday June 21st, 2019 at 11am at First Church of Christ, 2183 Main St. Glastonbury, CT at the Micah House Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to the or the First Church Youth Fellowship/Mission Trip.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 20, 2019
