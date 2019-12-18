|
|
O'ROURKE - JOHN D. "JACK" December 13, 2019, age 79, born in Hartford CT, son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (nee Whelan) O'Rourke; beloved husband of 55 years to Marilyn (nee Davignon) O'Rourke; loving father of Kelly (Tim) Holt, John II (Ann), Timothy (Lisa) O'Rourke, Sally (Raymond) Miranda and Christopher (Lori) O'Rourke; cherished grandfather of 18 grandchildren; caring brother of Elizabeth (late Bill) Schriendorfer, Eileen (Bill) Drolet, James (Maria) O'Rourke, Sally (late Robert) Accatino, Janet Williams and predeceased by Catherine Rockett, Thomas, Denis, Terri and Patricia O'Rourke; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jack was a member of the North Tonawanda Fire Department for 32 years, worked at Deerwood Golf Course for 13 years, past President of Local Firefighters Union # 1333, member of American Legion Post 1322, Ancient Order of Hibernians and a member of Third Warders Social Club in NT. Jack was also a Veteran in the US Army from 1959-1962. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 18, 2019