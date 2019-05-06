John D. Philbin (Jack), of Westbrook, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on May 3, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1939, in Manchester, NH, the son of John G. Philbin and Alice Merrifield Philbin. He was the widower of Andrea Philbin. Jack grew up in Manchester, NH and moved to Enfield, CT in high school. After graduating, Jack served in the US Air Force as an aircraft electrician. After that, he worked for many years in the banking industry. Jack ultimately settled in Westbrook, CT where he became active in public service; he served as the Chairman of the Republican Town Committee, was the Clerk of the Banking Committee of the General Assembly, and served on the board of directors of the Connecticut Institute of Municipal Studies. He retired from the State of Connecticut, having worked for the DEP and the Board of Education and Services for the Blind. Favorite pastimes throughout his life included playing tennis, skiing, golfing, reading and enjoying time with friends and family. Jack is survived by his children, John D. Philbin, Jr., of Meriden and Jacqueline Masterson and her husband Tom of Apex, NC; siblings Kathryn Landry of Ft. Walton Beach, FL and William Philbin of Tacoma, WA; grandchildren Timothy John, Tekoda and Brody Philbin, Megan and Daniel Masterson; and a special great-niece, Kelly Melton, along with other cherished nieces and nephews. Jack is predeceased by his mother, father and a brother, Kevin Philbin.Calling hours will be held on Tuesday May 7th from 7-9pm at Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 10am in St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 222 McVeagh Rd., Westbrook. Burial will follow in Cypress Cemetery, Westbrook. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the s Project online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org, by phone at 855.448.3997, or by mail at , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 6, 2019