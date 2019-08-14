Home

O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:15 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Matthew
120 Church Ave.
Forestville, CT
John D. Power


1935 - 2019
John D. "Don" Power, Sr, 84, of Bristol, passed unexpectedly early Thursday morning, August 8, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Connie (St. Onge) Power. Don was born in Bristol on Wednesday, June 5, 1935 the son of the late Patrick John Power and Elizabeth Cassidy (Noble) Power and was a lifelong resident. He was a Peacetime veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Don retired after many years as a Sergeant with the Connecticut State Police, where he was assigned to the State Fire Marshal's Office. He was extremely proud of his years with the Connecticut State Police. Of all things, Don was a devoted husband and family man and nothing in life could beat it. He did enjoy golf, travel including open ended weekends at Lake George, road trips to Florida, and trying his luck at the casinos. Besides his wife of 63 years, Don leaves his children, sons John D. Power, Jr. and his wife Donna of Bristol, James S. Power and his wife Karen of Terryville, Patrick G. Power and Michael Power both of Bristol and by his daughter, Lynn C. Norman and her husband Michael of Plainville; a brother George Power of Bristol; 8 grandchildren, Meghan Power, Melissa Power, Adam Power, Tyler Power and Patrick G. Power, Jr., Dylan Norman, Cassidy Norman and Nicholas Norman; 2 great grandchildren, Lily and Domenick Scarfo; several close brother and sister in laws; and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was predeceased by his brother and sister, Pat Power and Elizabeth Labbadia. Friends and loved ones are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Don's funeral will leave at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 and proceed to the Church of St. Matthew, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Military Honors will follow. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Don's favorite charity, The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Don's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2019
Download Now