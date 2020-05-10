John D. Skarzynski, 78, beloved husband for 53 years of Carol (Jensen) Skarzynski, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 4, 2020 after a long battle with PSP. Born in New Britain on January 16, 1942, he was the son of the late Dominic and Emilia Skarzynski. John grew up in New Britain and graduated from the Porter School of Engineering Design. He worked as a mechanical engineer for several companies, most recently Bryce Office Systems and Pitney Bowes before retiring. John was a long-time resident of Wethersfield before moving to Rocky Hill in 2014. In addition to his wife Carol, John is survived by his four sons, David Skarzynski and his wife Sabina of Rocky Hill, Andrew Skarzynski and his wife Catherine of West Hartford, Matthew Skarzynski and his wife Kelly of Wethersfield and Mark Skarzynski and his wife Lisa of Lake City, FL, as well his dear sister Marianne Zablocki and her husband Peter of Newington, formerly of Plainville. In addition, John leaves two nephews Michael Zablocki and fiancé Lynne Gavrilis of Newington, Paul Zablocki and partner Steven Schul of Brooklyn, NY and two nieces, Eileen White of Marietta, GA and Julie Lepp and husband Christopher of Bel Air, MD. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Jane (Jensen) O'Connor and brother-in-law Patrick Neylon. John was a talented woodworker and there was nothing he wouldn't do for his family and friends. He was blessed with a zest for life and an eternal sense of optimism. His greatest joy came from loving his grandchildren, Caitlin, Connor, Julian, Gianna, Jake and Jackie. His family is especially grateful to Patricia and Jadwiga who helped care for John with love and compassion. He will be greatly missed by many, but always in our hearts. A memorial and celebration for family and friends will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospital for Special Care 2150 Corbin Avenue, New Britain, CT 06053, where the doctors and therapists provided care and support over the last several years. Donations will be directed to the Neuromuscular Clinic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store