John Burkholder, 80 of New Orleans and raised in West Simsbury, Ct. passed away Thursday, February 6. John attended the Simsbury school system and upon graduation he enrolled at the University of Connecticut where he received his degree. While attending college he enlisted in the Army ROTC Army program. John also became a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity where he became president for a term. Upon graduating from helicopter flight training program he was assigned to duty in Vietnam. While there, he was awarded the U.S Army Medal for heroic actions during the rescue of wounded troops which were under heavy ground fire. He later returned to evacuate more injured troops. Upon completing duty in the service he moved back to Simsbury and became employed at a Hartford stock brokerage firm. Eventually, John moved to New Orleans and was employed as a helicopter pilot flying personal back and forth to oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. During his time in New Orleans he met his partner Maryann Luke. Together they opened a florist shop. A few years later, John returned to Simsbury where he became a caretaker for his father and joined a local family business. John loved to research stocks and he claimed to have made more money than losing money. John leaves behind his brother Peter; a sister in law Bettyann Burkholder; a niece: Kori Ann Burkholder of New York and nephew Kyle Burkholder of Simsbury. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations can be made to the support.wounded warriorproject.org He will dearly be missed by family and friends.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2020
