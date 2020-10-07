John David Huempfner, 52, of Glastonbury, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He fought a long hard battle with severe depression and mental illness. The illness and way he died does not define the beautiful, brilliant, kind, loyal, truly good man he was. He was married to Suzanne (Frare) Huempfner for 17 yrs and has two amazing sons, Nicholas (16) and Sean (14). Born in Syosset, New York, he was the son of Howard and Linda (Poole) Huempfner. John grew up in Syosset, New York and graduated with high honors from Syosset High School. He was a Regents Scholarship recipient and a member of the National Honor Society. He graduated cum laude from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Mechanical Engineering with a specialization in manufacturing engineering. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity since 1987. He received a Masters in Manufacturing Engineering from Boston University and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. For the last 30 years he worked at UTC/Pratt and Whitney as an Engineer, Technical Analyst, as well as, holding other positions. His greatest joy and biggest accomplishment in life was being a Dad to Nick and Sean. He was a little shy and quiet but loved coaching many of his boys' hockey, baseball, basketball and soccer teams. He will long be remembered for his enthusiastic and incredibly loud cheers during hockey games that will be missed by many. ("Let's Go Central" and "Let's Go Sharks" too) He also led the boys in Boy Scouts where he enjoyed camping, helping them meet their merit badges and competing in the pinewood derby competitions that both boys won several years in a row. He also loved going to Point Sebago, Maine every summer with family. This was a place that his family went when he was a kid and he resurrected the tradition about 14 years ago bringing our family into this tradition. He loved the competitions, being the boat driver and the fire builder. John was a special and unique man whose inherent kindness and honesty led him to accept everyone for who they were without judgement. He never got angry and was always loving. He will be greatly missed and remain in our hearts forever. In addition to his wife, children and parents, John is survived by his sister Lara Huempfner and her two daughters Karissa and Alexandra Della Valle of MA, his brother Brian Huempfner and his wife Ursula (Kominski) and their sons Brendan and Callum of MA, his in-laws Albert and Rita (Danaher) Frare of FL, his aunt Lois (Poole) and uncle Michael Jacobs of FL, his cousin Kerry (Jacobs) and her husband Ken LeBlanc and their son Jacob and daughter Emme of MA, his cousin Kim (Jacobs) and her husband Joel Bernazzani and their sons Lucas and Noah of MA, his in-law aunt Patricia (Danaher) and in-law uncle Robert Janson of FL, his cousin in-law Jennifer (Janson) and her husband James Levitt of MA, and his brother in-law Christopher and his wife Katherine (Decristoforo) Frare of OR. A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Rd., Glastonbury. Friends and family may call on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In order to adhere to continued COVID 19 mandates, masks are required, six feet of social distancing along with having a maximum of 50 people in the funeral home at a time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NAMI, the National Alliance for Mental Illness, or Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
