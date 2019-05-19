John E. Dolan, 92, of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, passed away at Hartford Hospital, after courageously battling a long illness. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Estelle Dolan, two sons, John Kevin Dolan and James P. Dolan and his wife Lisa Dolan, and two beloved grandchildren, Christopher Dolan and Nicole Dolan. He was predeceased by his parents, Frances and John S. Dolan. He was retired from the United States Department of Defense as a government inspector in 1994. After serving in the United States Marine Corps from 1945 to 1946, he graduated from Morse College with a degree in accounting. For many years, he operated a tax preparation business in central Connecticut. John was a parishioner of St. Josephine Bakhita Parish (St. James Church). Growing up in the South End of Hartford, he was a member of St. Augustine's Boys Brigade, and was an outstanding athlete, most notably in basketball and baseball. For many years John coached basketball at a variety of age levels. He continued with his passion for sports throughout his life and was an avid golfer. Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Brooklawn Funeral Home located at 511 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, Connecticut. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Josephine Bakhita Parish (St. James Church), 767 Elm Street, Rocky Hill, Connecticut, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Burial will immediately follow at Center Cemetery, located between Dividend Road and Main Street, Rocky Hill, Connecticut. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019