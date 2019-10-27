Home

Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Ukrainian Church
26 New London Tpk
Glastonbury, CT
John Dysenchuk


1922 - 2019
John Dysenchuk, 96, of Glastonbury, husband of the late Nancy (Frink) Dysenchuk, died Thursday October 24, 2019 at Salmon Brook Nursing home. Born November 11, 1922 in Glastonbury, son of the late Ivan and Evadokia Dysenchuk, he was a lifelong resident. Prior to John's retirement he was a detective on the Glastonbury Police Force. John was a member of the P.O.C., the American Legion and the US Marine Corps League, Peter P. Monaco, Jr. Detachment and had served in the US Marines during World War II. For many summers John could be found working in his town garden plot. Each year in the spring John looked forward to opening day of fishing season with close friends and family. John is survived by his daughter Cynthia A. Dysenchuk of Glastonbury a sister Ann Godzyk of Berlin and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Tuesday Oct. 29, at 10:30 in St. John Ukrainian Church, 26 New London Tpk., Glastonbury. Burial will follow in St. John Ukrainian Cemetery, Glastonbury. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Monday Oct. 28 from 5-7pm. A Panahida service will be at 6:30pm. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
