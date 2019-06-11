John E. Bard, 58, died on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at L&M Hospital. He was born in Norwich on January 9, 1961 to Winfred "Red" and Rachel (Lisee) Bard.John was a member of the Arc New London County. He enjoyed bowling, arts & crafts and attending dances; he loved to dance. When John was younger, he was an avid Special Olympian with a focus on track and field.John is survived by his mother, Rachel Bard of Colchester; his sisters Linda Clarke and her significant other Mark Duso of Michigan, Lorie Trott of Colchester and Lisa Berryman and husband Michael of East Hampton; a nephew Richard Trott of Norwich and niece Amanda Trott of Colchester; great-nephew and niece Brandon Liggett and Brianna Liggett, he is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. John was predeceased by his father Winfred "Red" Bard.Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5-8pm at Belmont Funeral Home LLC 144 So. Main St. Colchester. A 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave. Colchester, burial will immediately follow at New St. Andrew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in John's memory may be made to the Special Olympics or The Arc New London County www.thearcect.org/donate. Please visit www.belmontfh.com to leave condolences to the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary