Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Simsbury United Methodist Church
799 Hopmeadow St.
Simsbury, CT
John E. Carroll


1935 - 2019
John Ewin Carroll, 84, of Simsbury, CT died peacefully at McLean in Simsbury, on Monday, October 14 where he was surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 17, 1935, to the late Eleanor and Benjamin Carroll of White Plains, NY. He was a loving husband to his wife, Patricia (Penny) Carroll for 59 years. John was a hard-working and creative craftsman who had a deep love for family, community and boating on the beautiful ocean waters. He graduated from White Plains High School in 1953 and subsequently attended Columbia University. He then served as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was stationed in Adak, Alaska. Following his years in the Navy, John worked for Castrol Oil, Hamilton Standard and Fountain Plating Company. Later, John founded Handyman Services, Inc. and was a successful residential remodeling contractor serving the Farmington Valley for over 30 years. He spent the better part of 50 years sailing and boating with his family. His most recent vessel was the Marine Trader "Magic". John and Penny were active members of the Marine Trawler Owners Association (MTOA) where he served as Chairman. John was actively involved with the Simsbury Police Commission, Simsbury Theatre Guild, Simsbury Summer Theatre for Youth, Simsbury Historical Society and was appointed to the Simsbury Design Review Board. John leaves his wife, Penny; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Bruce Kaechele; son and daughter-in-law, John B. and Julia Carroll; daughter and son-in law, Diane and Chris Ozmun and his beautiful grandchildren, Allyson and Mackenzie Kaechele, Carey Ozmun and Benjamin and Elizabeth Carroll. John also leaves his sister and brother-in-law, Gale and Michael Silverberg along with his nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews - all of whom he loved dearly. There will be no calling hours. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Simsbury United Methodist Church, 799 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, CT followed by a burial in the Simsbury United Methodist Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the . For online condolences, please visit www.vincentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
