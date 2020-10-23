John E. Goode Sr. 78, of Bloomfield CT. surrounded by the love of his family, passed away peacefully and entered the Lord's presence on October 18, 2020. He was a loving husband, beloved father, a cherished grandfather, devoted uncle and loyal friend. He was born on November 8, 1941, in Hartford CT. to the late Phillip and Emily (Whaley) Goode. Those left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy of love and generosity are his loving wife of 41 years Carmen A. Goode; son John E. Goode II and wife (Cheryl) of Chesapeake VA., two adoring grandchildren Jordyn and Journey Goode, and a host of nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will take place on Monday. October 26, 2020 at 11AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with visitation from 10-11AM and Interment at Mountainview Cemetery, 30 Mountain Ave, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Goode family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com