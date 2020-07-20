John E. Hibbard, 84, of Hebron, beloved husband of the late Bernice S. Hibbard passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Marlborough Health & Rehabilitation Center after a life well lived. Born in Woodstock on March 27, 1936, he was the devoted son of the late John E. & Sigrid (Nyholm) Hibbard. John had a lifetime love for the outdoors. A 1958 graduate of UCONN, with a degree in silvicul-ture, John became known as a passionate advocate and steward of the Connecticut landscape. After his compulsory military service and several years working in Florida for the USDA, John became Executive Director (Secretary) of the Connecticut Forest and Park Association, where he lobbied the state legislature for passage of the Landowner Liability Law, served on state task forces for farmland preservation and dairy industry preservation, and was involved in creating Connecticut's Forest Practices act, as well as Connecticut's Environment 2000 plan. For his life-time of service, John was presented with an Environmental Merit Award of Lifetime Achieve-ment by the EPA, and recognized with proclamations by both the Town of Hebron and State of Connecticut. Upon moving to Hebron in 1966, John expanded his life of public service, becoming active in Hebron politics, serving on a number of boards and committees including stints as Town Modera-tor, as a member of the Charter Commission and as Chair of both the Boards of Selectmen and Finance. In his private life, John was devoted to his family in Woodstock. He spent many weekends of his adult life doing chores like chopping wood and maintaining Christmas trees fields for his fa-ther and his father's siblings. When Bernice became ill with MS, for sixteen years he turned his focus to her care. He loved to riding his tractor and tending to his vegetable garden, sharing its bounty far and wide. John was a good man, a man of quiet faith who would help anyone in need. John will be forever loved and remembered by his daughter, Beth Hibbard of Vernon and his friend and neighbor, Ron Fitch of Hebron. In addition to Bernice, John was predeceased his sis-ter Ann Redman, his uncle, Raymond Hibbard, and his aunts, Mary & F. Veronica Hibbard. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Forest & Park Association www.ctwoodlands.org/donate
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Forest & Park Association or the Gilead Congregational Church 672 Gilead St. Hebron, CT 06248.
