John E. Lainey, 75, of Plainville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. He was the husband of Frances (Lapsansky) Lainey, with whom he shared 42 years of marriage. Born in Maine on July 17, 1944, he the youngest of eight children to the late Alfie and Alice (Dubois) Lainey. Educated in Northern Maine, he moved to New Britain after high school, and enlisted in the US Army shortly after, receiving an honorable discharge in 1967. John worked in the construction industry as a steamfitter for various companies under the Local 777, where he was known to his friends and co-workers as "Crazy Lainey" for his constant jokes and shenanigans. Upon his retirement, he relished in the quietness and simplicity of life at home, embraced the companionship of his wife and best friend, Fran, and could be found many days working in his yard. A longtime communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church, John was a man of great faith, and was recognized for his volunteerism, service and dedication to his church with the St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation in 2019. In addition to his wife, Frances, he leaves his brother, James Lainey of Shepardsville, KY; his sister, Mildred Dubois of Forestville; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mabel LaChance and his brothers, Harold, Joe, Rod, and Gil. John may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Plainville, CT 06062. A Mass of Christian burial in celebration of John's life will be held and announced at a later date when all are able to safely gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Lainey family for their trust. For future service information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.