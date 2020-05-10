John E. Lewis
1930 - 2020
John Edwin Lewis, 90, of Southington, CT, Chatham, MA, and Glastonbury, CT, beloved husband of the late Margaret (Brunetto) Lewis, died on April 24, 2020. Born in Orchard Park, NY on January 2, 1930 he was the son of the late Raymond and Carrie (Thompson) Lewis. John was a long time Connecticut resident. He was an Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He completed his land surveyor licensure requirements at Yale University and was employed by CL&P/Northeast Utilities for over 40 years. John was a respected Licensed Land Surveyor; he led the Real Estate department at Northeast Utilities. He was responsible for survey crews from Quebec to Delaware. John and Margaret retired to Chatham, MA on Cape Cod and loved their retirement years there which were filled with days of fishing, boating, and family visits. John was an accomplished man, a true "man's man" who always put the needs of his family first. He was self-made. John was a man of character, commitment, humor, and compassion. The world is a less colorful, less intelligent place with his passing. Surviving are his daughter, Susan Siracusa and her husband, Robert Gilbert; his son John D. Lewis and his wife Lisa; his siblings Grace Taracani, Edith Parsons, Elsie Davis, and Calvin Lewis. He was predeceased by his sister, Lillian Klotz. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lauren Carchidi and her husband Nicholas, and Stefani and Justin Lewis, and his great-granddaughter, Skyler Carchidi, along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a time to be determined, when his loved ones will gather to celebrate the extraordinary life of this beloved and special man. The Mulryan Funeral Home had care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
