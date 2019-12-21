Home

Services
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
View Map
John E. Mason Sr.

John E. Mason, Sr., 92, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. He was born in Hartford, a son of the late Delphis and Annastasia (Carey) Mason. He was the Owner/Operator of J.E. Mason Floor Covering for 60 years, retiring in 2000. He was a World War II Navy Veteran, faithfully serving his country from 1944-1946, attaining the rank of Seaman 2nd Class. He is survived by his two daughters, Deborah Gutcheon and her husband Richard of Bloomfield and Shelley Rock and her husband William of Thousand Oaks, CA, his son John E. Mason, Jr. of South Windsor, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Delphis E. Mason Jr. Funeral services will be Tuesday December 24th at 11AM at the Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, CT. Burial with military honors will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery Veterans Field, 1312 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT. Visiting hours at the funeral home are Monday December 23rd from 4PM-8PM and Tuesday morning from 10AM-11AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland, CA 91365. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 21, 2019
