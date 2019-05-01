John E. O'Brien, 100, of Middletown, beloved husband of 70 years to Carmelina (Settipane) O'Brien, died on April 28, 2019 (Divine Mercy Sunday) at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Meriden, the son of the late Wilbur and Anna (Esbaner) O'Brien. He served in the U.S. Marines as a Staff Sergeant, and was stationed in the Asiatic Pacific Theater during World War II. He was a life-long member of the Knights of Columbus.He is survived by his five children: John J. O'Brien and his wife Susan, Kathleen Hubbard and son-in-law Robert, Michael O'Brien and fiancée Jackie, Mary Reinert and son-in-law Paul and Laurie Angeli and son-in-law Edward. His eleven grandchildren: Jennifer, David, Matthew, Kimberly, Stephen, Michael, Peter, Michelle, Cynthia, Kelly and Kristen. His eight great grandchildren: Oliver, Gideon, Anne, Grace, Cameron, Finley, Riley, and Gavin. Also, his brother Thomas O'Brien and his sister Dorothy (O'Brien) Koncki and her husband Tony. He was predeceased by his three brothers and four sisters. John was very active in sports and was one of the originators of the Dexters, a successful basketball and baseball team that went on to win several championships. The Dexters were made up of both Wallingford and Meriden players. John loved gardening and tending to his fig trees and grape vines. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Sebastian's Church, Middletown, CT with burial at Saint Sebastian's Cemetery. Memorial donations can support Saint Sebastian Renovation Fund. Friends may call at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street, Middletown on Thursday (May 2nd) from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Friday (May 3rd) from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 1, 2019