John E. Palumbo
1938 - 2020
John Edward Palumbo, 81, devoted and loving husband of Marcella (Petisce) Palumbo, passed away on November 26, 2020. He was born December 20, 1938 in Providence, RI to John and Edith (Mancini) Palumbo. After graduating from North Providence High School he earned a BS from the University of Rhode Island and a MALS from Wesleyan University. His long career teaching mathematics began at Middletown High School and continued at Middlesex Community College. After retirement, he taught as adjunct faculty at various colleges and universities in Connecticut. He lived most of his life in Middletown, CT, moving to Covenant Living of Cromwell in 2015. John's family was his love and his life. He also enjoyed gardening, spending winters in Venice, FL, travel, books and cooking. John leaves his wife of 59 years and five daughters, Miriam Palumbo and partner Marvin of Middletown, CT, Marlene Tzickas of Rocky Hill, CT, Elyse and husband John Christopherson, of Windsor, CT, Eleanor and husband Iain Breslin of Katy, TX and Naomi and husband Chris Richards of Parker, CO. Surviving also are 11 grandchildren, Angela, Rachel, Gina, Mackenzie, Annika, Thaia, Lydia, Grant, Blair, Jack and Katelyn. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 2:00 pm in Cromwell Hillside Cemetery West, 29 Hillside Avenue, Cromwell. Funeral services will be private but maybe be watched through Cromwell Funeral Home Facebook at 1:00 pm on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to a charity of choice or the Covenant Living Benevolent Care Fund in care of Christine Uriciuoli at 52 Missionary Rd, Cromwell, CT 06416. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 2, 2020.
